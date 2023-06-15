Dividers Deployed to ensure lane separation and reduce collision risk. NHAI fixes a speed range of 50-60 km/h within tunnels to enhance manoeuvrability and safety and Modern cameras are installed to monitor and penalize violators of overtaking ban

In a significant move to prioritize safety and ensure accident-free travel, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made the decision to prohibit overtaking in the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane tunnels. This proactive step comes after a string of unfortunate incidents in the existing two-lane tunnels, prompting the authorities to take swift action to protect motorists and prevent further mishaps.

To further enhance safety, the NHAI has initiated the installation of sturdy plastic dividers within the tunnels. These dividers will effectively separate the lanes, reducing the risk of collisions caused by improper overtaking or lane merging. By creating a clear and distinct boundary between the traffic flows, the NHAI aims to minimize the chances of accidents and ensure smoother traffic movement within the tunnels.

Recognizing the need for a comprehensive safety framework, the NHAI has also imposed a speed limit of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour within the tunnels. This measure will encourage drivers to maintain a controlled and consistent speed, enabling better manoeuvrability and reducing the likelihood of accidents. Furthermore, the tunnels have been equipped with modern surveillance cameras that will capture any violations and enable authorities to take immediate action against offenders.

To raise awareness and promote adherence to the new regulations, the tunnels are now adorned with prominently displayed signboards, clearly indicating the speed limits and overtaking restrictions. Drivers are urged to abide by these guidelines diligently, as they play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of everyone on the road. Failure to comply with the regulations will result in online penalties, levied based on evidence provided by the surveillance cameras.

While efforts are underway to construct parallel two-lane tunnels to accommodate the increasing traffic volume, the existing tunnels will continue to facilitate traffic flow in both directions. The NHAI, recognizing the inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction work, assures commuters that every possible measure is being taken to expedite the installation of dividers in all tunnels. Once completed, these safety enhancements will significantly reduce the risk of accidents and provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for all.

Presently, the four-lane section from Kainchimod to the Mandi-Bharari bridge remains temporarily closed for construction. Alternative routes have been established, redirecting traffic from Mandi-Bharadi to Bhawana. The closure will persist until the Deputy Commissioner issues further instructions, emphasizing the NHAI’s commitment to prioritizing safety over convenience.