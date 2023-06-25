The recent torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have unleashed havoc, causing widespread damage and disruption in various parts of the state. Particularly, the Seraj Valley in Mandi district has been severely impacted, with heavy damage reported in the area.

In Tungadhar of the Seraj region, floods have resulted in the washing away of numerous vehicles, adding to the chaos. Furthermore, a landslide in Bagsiad buried two vehicles and a house under debris, while another house faces the imminent danger of collapse due to the landslide. The Chailchowk-Janjehli road has been blocked, cutting off transportation in the affected area.

The intensity of the rainfall has also led to Juini Khad in Nachan being in full swing, along with rivers and streams in the vicinity overflowing their banks. As a consequence, several drinking water schemes have been disrupted, and numerous connecting roads have been rendered impassable.

In addition to the aforementioned incidents, the Mandi district administration has issued an alert along the banks of the Beas River due to excessive water in the Pandoh Dam, which has risen above the danger mark. Consequently, water is being released from the dam to manage the situation.

The impact of heavy rains was felt in the Doharnala area near the Kullu district headquarters as well, where flooding occurred in Mohal Khad. The floodwaters engulfed a dozen vehicles near Naroni village, exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected residents.

While Shimla experienced heavy rainfall in the morning, no major landslides have been reported in the area so far.

The continuous downpour has raised concerns about the safety and stability of the hills. According to experts, heavy rainfall in hilly regions can significantly increase the risk of landslides, posing a danger to both lives and infrastructure. The steep slopes, loose soil, and lack of vegetation cover make hill regions particularly vulnerable to such natural disasters. It emphasizes the importance of implementing robust measures to mitigate the risks associated with heavy rains in hilly areas, including early warning systems, slope stabilization techniques, and proper land-use planning.

Authorities are actively working to assess the extent of the damage and provide relief to the affected areas. Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads, restore essential services, and ensure the safety of residents. The state government has urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow the instructions issued by the authorities.

The situation remains challenging, and the state government is closely monitoring the weather conditions while coordinating relief operations.