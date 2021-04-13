New Delhi: Sushil Chandra today assumed charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner of India, succeeding Shri Sunil Arora. Arora demitted the office on 12th April 2021 after completing his tenure.

Chandra has been serving in the Commission as Election Commissioner since 15 February 2019. He is also Member of Delimitation Commission since 18th February 2020 looking after Delimitation of Jammu Kashmir UT. Having held several posts in the Income-Tax Department for nearly 39 years,

Sushil Chandra had also been CBDT Chairman from 1st November 2016 – 14th February 2019.

The Election Commissioner of India also bid a farewell to outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on 12th April, 2021. After a fulfilling tenure of nearly 43 months in Commission and nearly 29 months as CEC, Arora demitted office having successfully steered the 17th Lok Sabha election in 2019 and elections to 25 State Assemblies since joining ECI in September 2017.