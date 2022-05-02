Shimla: The effects of global warming and environmental degradation are making their presence felt in Himachal Pradesh as the state witnessed an 89 per cent rainfall deficiency in the month of April, the lowest since 2007.

In 2007, the state had recorded minus 86 per cent rainfall deficit. However, in 2021, the state had received excess rainfall during the month of April.

Despite witnessing five feeble western disturbances, the state received 7.3 mm of rainfall in April. Himachal Pradesh only witnessed isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, all the districts of the state received very low rainfall. The lowest rainfall was recorded in Sirmour with minus 99 per cent rainfall followed by Kangra with minus 95 rainfall deficiency.

Apart from this, Kangra witnessed minus 95 per cent rainfall deficiency, Solan minus 95, Hamirpur minus 93, Una and Lahaul Spiti minus 92 each, Shimla minus 88, Chamba minus 87, Kinnaur minus 83, Mandi minus 76, and Kullu minus 71 per cent.

This rainfall deficiency is very likely to impact agriculturalists and horticulturists of the state. Effects of low rainfall have been seen in stone fruits as the quality and size of the cherry have been affected.

Director, State’s Meteorological Department Surender Paul said that the state also witnessed heatwave spells in Una, Kangra, Mandi, Bhuntar and Dharamshala.

He said that Dharamshala recorded a 36°C maximum temperature on April 28, the highest since 2010. On April 17, 2010, Dharamshala recorded 35.6°C.

Popular tourist destination Manali also recorded the highest minimum temperature in 18 years. On April 13, Manali recorded 13.8°C while on April 7, 2004, Manali had recorded 13.1°C minimum temperature.