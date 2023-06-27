Congress President Demands Special Economic Package for Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the next five days in Himachal Pradesh. The forecast includes an orange alert for today, indicating the possibility of heavy downpours and a yellow alert for tomorrow. Residents and authorities are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Over the past three days, the districts of Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla have experienced relentless rainfall. The continuous downpour has led to the overflowing of the Beas River and its tributaries, causing significant damage in Kullu and Mandi. Reports indicate that vehicles have been swept away, and the Kullu-Chandigarh Road was submerged under the river’s water. As a result, traffic has been disrupted along various sections from Pandoh to Kullu.

The heavy rains have triggered flash floods and landslides, severely impacting transportation in the Mandi district. A flash flood-like situation emerged near Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road, leaving over 200 people stranded. Numerous vehicles were washed away in a rivulet at Janjheli, intensifying the challenges faced by the affected individuals. The district administration has initiated evacuation measures to relocate people to safer areas.

Roads in the region have suffered extensively due to a cloudburst and subsequent torrential rainfall. Landslides have been reported between Charmile and Satmile on the Pandoh-Mandi national highway. Additionally, the Mandi-Kullu Road via Katola is temporarily closed due to heavy landslides near Kamand. The Mandi-Kullu National Highway has also been blocked by a flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut.

The rising water levels in the Beas River and its tributaries have caused widespread devastation in Himachal Pradesh. Currently on the brink of flooding, the overflowing rivers have resulted in severe damage to nearby areas. Numerous incidents of property destruction have been reported, with four houses completely destroyed and 28 others partially damaged. According to the Principal Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, Onkar Chand Sharma, the estimated financial loss due to the heavy rains amounts to approximately Rs 104 crore.

Losses Mounting: 9 Dead, 14 Injured, and Extensive Property Damage

Tragically, the heavy rainfall has claimed the lives of nine individuals, while 14 people have sustained injuries. Landslides triggered by the torrential downpour have resulted in casualties and created transportation difficulties in various affected areas. The districts of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Shimla have witnessed significant damage to roads, bridges, and agricultural fields. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.

Given the devastating impact of heavy rains on Himachal Pradesh, Pratibha Singh, Congress President and Mandi Member of Parliament, has appealed to the Central Government for immediate assistance in the form of a special economic package. Singh highlighted that the torrential rains have not only caused substantial damage to infrastructure but have also severely affected crops, posing a significant threat to the livelihoods of the local population.

In addition, Singh has urged the Central Government to promptly dispatch a team to assess the extent of the damage in the state. The assessment report should encompass details regarding landslides, road conditions, and the impact on agricultural activities. Singh emphasized the importance of implementing effective measures to alleviate inconveniences and provide timely relief to those affected.

Furthermore, Pratibha Singh has directed the district administrations of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla to compile a comprehensive report detailing the loss of life, damage to infrastructure, and the impact on crops. This report will be presented to the Central Government to ensure a swift and targeted response to address the urgent needs of the affected regions.

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the aftermath of heavy rains and copes with the far-reaching consequences, close coordination between state and central authorities is crucial to mitigating the damage, providing necessary relief, and facilitating the swift recovery of the affected areas.