The Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has launched scathing accusations against the Chief Minister, alleging deceptive statements regarding the liquor policy in the state. The revelation has sparked a wave of controversy, intensifying the already heated political landscape in the region.

In a recent press statement, Thakur pointedly accused the Chief Minister of misleading the public with his statements in the state assembly regarding the projected impact of the new liquor policy on state revenue. The Chief Minister had boldly proclaimed that the policy changes would result in a significant boost of 40 percent in excise revenue. However, Thakur’s claims shed light on the stark discrepancy between the Chief Minister’s rhetoric and the actual data provided by the Excise and Taxation Department, revealing no substantial increase in revenue.

The opposition leader expressed his deep disappointment at what he described as a betrayal of the public’s trust. He asserted that while the Chief Minister and other cabinet colleagues may continue to propagate falsehoods, the truth inevitably emerges.

Thakur called for immediate clarification from the Chief Minister and demanded an explanation for the origin of the inflated revenue projection. He further dared the Chief Minister to address the public and take responsibility for his deceptive statements. The opposition leader emphasized that the people of Himachal Pradesh deserve accurate and truthful information from their leaders, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability.

Highlighting the failures of the Congress government, the Leader of the Opposition criticized their overall performance and lack of development initiatives. He emphasized that merely making empty promises will not lead to progress in Himachal Pradesh. Jairam Thakur further criticized the government for prioritizing the opening of liquor shops until late hours while neglecting the closure of schools in the state.