The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on a robust and far-reaching public connect campaign, spanning from June 20 to June 30, targeting every booth across the state. This ambitious initiative, which officially kicked off today, involves BJP workers proactively reaching out to 100 households at each booth.

BJP leaders, including Trilok Jamwal, Rakesh Jamwal and Purushottam Guleria, have announced a series of engaging events. On June 21, the BJP will organize a Yoga Day program in every Mandal, emphasizing the party’s pride in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instrumental role in establishing International Yoga Day. This globally recognized occasion garnered support from 177 countries at the United Nations.

Subsequent to the Yoga Day program, BJP workers will visit households in every booth, effectively showcasing the remarkable achievements of the Central Government. Additionally, the BJP will commemorate Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s Martyrdom Day on June 23 in each Mandal. Moreover, June 25 holds particular significance as the BJP observes it as Black Day, marking the imposition of the Congress-imposed Emergency in 1975. In light of this, enlightening public conferences will be organized in each parliamentary constituency, followed by an extensive public relations campaign carried out by dedicated BJP workers.

Furthermore, on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in a virtual interaction with booth committees as part of the “Apna Booth Sabse Saubhag” program, encompassing an impressive 10 lakh polling booths throughout the country. This noteworthy initiative will be executed in all 7781 booths across Himachal Pradesh.