Shimla is grappling with a significant issue of illegal parking. The problem has exacerbated traffic congestion and created inconvenience for commuters and residents alike. Vehicles parked on roadsides, especially in major parts of the city, have been causing persistent traffic jams and hindering road maintenance efforts.

In response, Shimla Police has launched an aggressive campaign to address the illegal parking menace. Over the last two days, approximately 20 vehicles have been towed from the city’s main roads using cranes. This move aims to clear up the congested areas and restore smooth traffic flow. However, smaller roads and residential areas like Aira Holmes and other connecting streets still see rampant illegal parking, leading to regular traffic jams during peak hours.

Shimla Police has initiated this campaign to tow away vehicles that have been parked in one place for several months. These vehicles are being relocated to police storage areas in Shoghi and Tara Devi. To date, more than 1000 vehicles have been deposited in these storage facilities. Vehicle owners are being charged for the towing services.

Despite numerous challans and orders issued to vehicle owners to remove their illegally parked vehicles, compliance has been minimal. This nonchalance has forced the police to take more stringent actions. SP Sanjeev Gandhi emphasized the ongoing nature of the campaign, stating, “Many people in the city have been parking illegally at the same place for several months. Despite repeated requests, they are not removing the vehicles. In such a situation, we have launched a campaign to remove illegally parked vehicles and keep them at our designated places in Shoghi and Tara Devi.”

While the police’s efforts to tow away vehicles from major roads have been commendable, the challenge remains on smaller streets where illegal parking persists. Residents in these areas continue to face daily inconveniences, with some vehicles remaining parked for weeks or even months. The police will need to extend their campaign to these smaller roads and ensure that vehicle owners are identified and penalized to effectively solve the problem.

Shimla Police’s crackdown on illegal parking marks a significant step towards resolving the city’s traffic woes. Continuous efforts and expanded coverage to include smaller roads will be crucial in ensuring the entire city benefits from this initiative.