Solan — In a significant breakthrough, Solan Police have successfully dismantled a major chitta (heroin) supply network orchestrated by a family from Chandigarh. The operation led to the arrest of the father and his two sons, who were the primary suspects in the distribution of chitta across Himachal Pradesh.

The crackdown intensified on Saturday when the police arrested the second son in Chandigarh. This arrest followed the earlier detentions of the father and the first son. The investigation was initially triggered on March 12, when police under the Dharampur police station nabbed Kasauli resident Abhishek and Solan resident Rajat Sharma with 9.29 grams of chitta.

The subsequent interrogation of the detained accused revealed the involvement of Kapil, a resident of Chandigarh, who was apprehended on March 17. Kapil had been deeply involved in chitta smuggling for the past five years, operating a sophisticated network alongside his sons, Dishant Garg and Praveen Garg. The diligent efforts of the Dharampur police team culminated on May 25 with the arrest of 22-year-old Dishant Garg in Chandigarh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan, Gaurav Singh, elaborated that the investigation further revealed the recovery of 6.21 grams of chitta from suspects Kunal and Prakash Chand at the Parwanoo police station. This led to the arrest of Amritpal Singh, who was identified as a significant supplier to Dishant and Kapil Garg.

Moreover, it came to light that Praveen Garg had been arrested by Parwanoo police for providing shelter to Dishant and Kapil during their interim bail period granted by the State High Court. Despite their bail conditions, the father-son duo continued their illicit activities. Consequently, Shimla Police secured custody of Amritpal Singh and Praveen Garg, who were initially incarcerated by the Parwanoo police and transferred them to the Boileauganj police station for further investigation.

SP Gaurav Singh confirmed that Dishant Garg was presented before the Honorable Court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody for three days to facilitate further inquiries.