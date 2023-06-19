Despite repeated incidents and concerns raised by local residents, the authorities have yet to find a lasting solution to the unabated landslide problem near Theog on the Hindustan-Tibet Road. The recent road cave-in has further disrupted traffic and highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the ongoing issue.

The recurring landslides in the area have become a matter of great frustration for the local community. They hold the Public Works Department (PWD) responsible for the lack of effective preventive measures and negligence in addressing the geological challenges specific to the region. The need for robust strategies to mitigate the risk of landslides is of utmost importance.

The restoration work is expected to take approximately one week, initially focusing on establishing one-way traffic to alleviate congestion caused by the road cave-in. However, the disruption has resulted in the isolation of the Shimla area from neighbouring regions, including Kinnaur, Rampur, and Rohru. As a result, vehicles are now forced to take an alternative, narrower route via Cheog-Sainj, which poses its own set of challenges due to poor maintenance.

The persistence of the landslide problem has raised concerns about the safety of the residents and their properties. The recurring incidents not only disrupt daily life but also pose a significant threat to the lives of those travelling along the affected route. The fragility of the soil in Theog and the adjacent areas, coupled with the ongoing hill cutting for construction purposes, has exacerbated the situation and increased the risks of further landslides and road damage.

Efforts to obtain comments from the PWD Chief Engineer, Suresh Kapoor, regarding the measures being taken to address the recurring issue have been unsuccessful. The lack of communication further fuels scepticism about the department’s commitment to resolving the problem.

As the same location experiences yet another landslide on the Hindustan-Tibet Road near Theog, urgent action is needed to tackle the root causes of the problem. Prompt intervention and implementation of long-term solutions are essential to ensure the safety of commuters, restore normal traffic flow, and prevent future disruptions and risks posed by recurrent landslides.