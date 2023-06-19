The State Cabinet of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken significant steps to drive development and enhance education in the state. These measures encompass a wide range of areas, including recruitment examinations, airport expansion, educational loans, addressing educational issues, and regulating construction activities along major highways.

To ensure fairness and equal opportunities, the State Cabinet has decided to conduct examinations for post codes that were not previously examined by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. This move aims to uphold the integrity of the recruitment process and provide a level playing field for all candidates.

Recognizing the importance of tourism, the Cabinet has given the go-ahead for the expansion of the Kangra Airport. Once completed, the runway length will be extended to 3010 meters, making it suitable for operating A-320 type aircraft. This strategic expansion aligns with the government’s vision of establishing Kangra as the “Tourism Capital” of Himachal Pradesh, contributing to the state’s economic growth and attracting more visitors.

In a bid to support economically disadvantaged students, the Cabinet has approved the guidelines for the Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2023. This scheme will provide eligible students pursuing engineering, medical, management, paramedical courses, pharmacy, nursing, ITI and polytechnic courses, and Ph.D. programs from recognized universities and educational institutions with loans of up to Rs. 20 lakhs at a remarkably low interest rate of one percent. This initiative aims to remove financial barriers and empower students to realize their educational aspirations.

Addressing crucial concerns in the education sector, the Cabinet has formed a dedicated sub-committee comprising Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh. This committee will focus on resolving issues related to School Management Committees (SMCs) and Computer Teachers, ensuring an improved learning environment for students.

Recognizing the need for regulated development, the Cabinet has taken a decisive step towards controlling unplanned and unauthorized construction activities along major highways. By establishing a Four Lane Planning Area, encompassing 100 meters on either side of the Parwanoo-Shimla Highway NH-5, Shimla-Matour NH, Pathankot-Mandi NH, and Kiratpur-Manali Highway NH-3, the government aims to curb unregulated growth. Additionally, the Cabinet has decided to extend this regulation to all future four-lane highways, promoting sustainable infrastructure development across the state.