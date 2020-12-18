New Delhi: Fund-starved Himachal Pradesh government has demanded special consideration for the state in fiscal transfers from the Union Government.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi and requested her to accord speedy approval to the ADB project worth $233.22 million submitted by the state government for development of tourism infrastructure in the state.

Thakur apprised the Union Finance Minister that HP attracts huge tourists round the year and in order to create world class infrastructure to tourists, the state government has prepared a project for developing tourist infrastructure with the financial assistance of ADB.

The CM said the state government has undertaken extensive consultations before submitting the project, however the project approval was still pending in the department of Economic Affairs.

He also requested the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for expediting sanction for the external financial assistance.