Shubham scored century, Captain quickfire 42 maintain run rate

Jaipur: Himachal Pradesh has won its maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 by 11 runs by VJD method at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is a first ever domestic title for the Himachal.

When bad light stopped play, Himachal were 299 for 4 in 47.3 overs in their pursuit of 314.

Riding high on Shubham Arora unbeaten 136, and important 74 from Amit Kumar, Himachal Pradesh were 299 in 47.3 before bad-light stopped the match. Himachal captain quickfire 42 in 23 balls also maintained to maintain superior run-rate.

Earlier, Himachal captain Rishi Dhawan won the toss and asked Tamil Nadu to play first. Tamil Nadu openers failed to impress in the early as it lost 4 batters on 40 runs in 14 overs. Thereafter senior campaigner Dinesh Kartik and Baba Inderjit rebuilded Tamil Nadu inning and added 202 runs for fifth wicket and taken team total to 242.

Kartik made impressive 116 and Inderjit contributed 80 runs. Sharukh Khan made quickfire 42 while captain Vijay Shankar made 22 runs. Tamil Nadu team bowled out on 314 in 49.4 overs.

Pankaj Jaiswal took 4 wickets, while Rishi claimed 3 wickets.

Chasing 315, Himachal openers started well and made 60 runs in 8 overs. Prashant Chopra was first to get out, he made 21. Rangi failed to add anything and trapped before the wicket. In-form Nikhil Gangta made 18 runs.

Shubham Arora was adjusted Player of the Match.

Brief Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 314 in 49.4 overs (Dinesh Karthik 116; Baba Inderjit 80; Sharukh Khan 42 – Pankaj Jaiswal 4-59; Rishi Dhawan 3- 62) Himachal Pradesh 299/4 in 47.3 overs (Shubham Arora 136; Amit Kumar 74; Rishi Dhawan 42)

Himachal Pradesh won by 11 runs by VJD method.