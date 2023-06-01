In a remarkable ceremony held at CSK H.P Agriculture University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.K Chaudhary was honoured with the honorary rank of Colonel Commandant in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The event, which featured a pipping ceremony conducted by Brigadier Rohit Datta, celebrated Prof. Chaudhary’s commitment to the NCC.

Brigadier Datta, speaking on behalf of the Director General of NCC and the nation, conveyed his warm congratulations to Prof. Chaudhary. This year, only 13 Vice-Chancellors across the country have been granted the Honorary Col rank, underscoring the exceptional nature of this recognition.

During his address, Brigadier Datta emphasized the importance of collective efforts in nation-building and the significance of the NCC uniform. He encouraged the cadets present to embrace qualities such as honesty and sincerity. Dressed in his army uniform, Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.K Chaudhary expressed his deep sense of pride on this momentous occasion.

Prof. Chaudhary pledged to further enhance NCC activities within the university and expressed gratitude to the NCC authorities for their efforts in doubling the strength of University NCC cadets from 100 to 200. Additionally, he urged parents to instil a passion for national service in their children, recognizing their crucial role in shaping the nation’s future.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Col Aashutosh, Lt Col B.S. Khandka, Commander of NCC 5 HP Company Dharamshala, university statutory officers, scientists, and approximately 200 NCC cadets from the university. Their presence added grandeur to the event, highlighting the significance of Prof. Chaudhary’s achievement.