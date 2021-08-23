Palampur: In the 16th Convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur as many as 393 students were being awarded degrees.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over the Convocation ceremony while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was Chief Guest.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Harinder Kumar Chaudhary informed that 262 graduates, 110 post-graduates and 21 PhDs students were awarded the degrees.

Eight students were awarded University Gold Medals whereas two alumni Nand Lal Sharma and Tilak Raj Sharma were also honoured on the occasion.

In his address, the Governor appealed to the young scientists and degree holders to become job givers instead of job seekers. He said

“Youth are the assets of the country and should contribute towards nation-building activities.”

“A nation could be developed only when youth were focused, disciplined and growth-oriented and urged them to inculcate good values like discipline, patriotism, sincerity and devotion,” Governor added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Agriculture University wished the medal and award-winning students a very bright future. He advised them to focus on research on agricultural production techniques, different crop varieties, land and water management, use and conservation of biological resources, water storage, disease and pest control techniques.

Book ‘Ricebean: Exploiting the nutritional potential of an underutilized legume’ written by Dr. Rajan Katoch, Senior Scientist Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, CSK HP Agriculture University Palampur, book ‘Pests of Fruit and Plantation Crops’ written by R.S. Chandel, book ‘Maize-Golden Grain of Himachal Pradesh’ written by Dr R.K. Raju were also released on the occasion.