Shimla – Ivy Bhettan, a student of St. Bede’s College Shimla and NCC Cadet Under Officer, has achieved a remarkable feat by being selected for the prestigious United Kingdom Youth Exchange Program of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Dr. Shweta Thakur, the NCC in-charge of St. Bede’s College Shimla, informed that Ivy Bhettan is the only female NCC cadet from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh to secure a spot in this highly competitive youth exchange program. Her selection came after successfully clearing a rigorous and competitive selection process.

The journey for Cadet Ivy Bhettan will continue as she undergoes further training at the NCC Camp in Delhi during the month of June. In August, she will embark on an extraordinary journey to the United Kingdom with the NCC team, where she will actively participate in a wide range of activities and engage in meaningful interactions.

Hailing from Dhamwari village in Dodra Kwar of Rohru tehsil in Shimla district, Ivy Bhettan is currently pursuing her B.A. in the third year. Her exceptional performance at the Republic Day Camp has also earned her well-deserved accolades.

Commanding Officer Colonel D.R. Gargey highlighted the significance of the Youth Exchange Program, emphasizing its role in promoting cultural understanding, leadership development, and fostering international cooperation among youth. Colonel Gargey explained that Ivy Bhettan will have the opportunity to meet and interact with peers from diverse backgrounds and countries, enabling her to share the rich culture of India while immersing herself in the heritage and traditions of the United Kingdom.

During her ten-day stay in the United Kingdom, Cadet Ivy Bhettan will actively participate in interactive workshops, cultural travels, inter-cultural dialogues, community service projects, and a myriad of activities alongside international participants from India and various other countries. This experience promises to be an enriching and transformative journey for Ivy Bhettan, as she represents St. Bede’s College Shimla and the NCC on a global platform.