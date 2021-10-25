Palampur: Agriculture University has initiated a drive to extend tea-related research and development activities to the non-traditional areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Prof. H.K Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of agriculture university informed that the university has done fresh tea plantations at its’ Research Stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras at Malan, Kangra, Bara, Berthin, Sundernagar, Bajaura and Dhaulakuan.

In the first leg, 800 new tea plants have been planted.

“New plantation drive is aimed at creating awareness and interest of the visitors and farmers to these stations,” Vice-Chancellor said and expressed hope to generate information about the impact of climate change on tea cultivation vis-a-vis the scope of extension of tea cultivation in other non-traditional parts of the state situated in Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Sirmour districts.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the University was also exploring the possibility of orchard integration of tea for doubling farmers’ income and offsetting area loss.

The campaign has been launched by the Department of Tea Husbandry and Technology of the University in collaboration with the Tea Board of India Zonal Office, Palampur.