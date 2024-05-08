Shimla – A dispute over land ownership in Chamraut village of Matiyana, in Shimla district’s Theog subdivision, turned violent as gunfire erupted, leaving three individuals injured. The incident, which unfolded amidst simmering tensions, saw an individual allegedly open fire on his nephew and two others.

Following the altercation, the injured were promptly provided with first aid at Theog Hospital before being referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla for further treatment. While their conditions are reported to be stable, the incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Siddharth Sharma and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Theog, reached at the scene, initiating an investigation into the matter. The Police have arrested the accused.

However, amidst the aftermath of the incident, concerns have been raised regarding the availability of firearms, particularly given the ongoing enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the state. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms and community dialogue in preventing such violent confrontations.