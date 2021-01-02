Palampur: Agriculture University will implement the New Education Policy from the next academic session.

To ensure transparency and efficiency in the working, Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.K Chaudhary informed that the university will implement e-office system by March.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the students’ record will be maintained and degrees will be awarded through Digi Locker and ICT cell has already been created for the purpose. The process has been initiated to fill up 120 such posts, V-C further said.

Reiterating University’s commitment for students and farmer community, Prof. Chaudhary said

“The University is duty-bound to educate youngsters and increase the income of hill farmers, conserve and scientifically utilize immense natural resources and genetically improve crops, medicinal and aromatic plants.”

“innovative changes, improvement in agricultural marketing, crop diversification and modernization were in his agenda to make agricultural attractive for the young farmers” he further added.

Prof Chaudhary exhorted scientists to bring innovation in research as per the geographical conditions and needs of a particular area and bring new research projects for the betterment of hill farmers.

He also advocated national and international collaborations for quality research, exposure of students, transfer of new farm technology and useful information at the doorsteps of the farming community. “We cannot afford to sit in offices, following strictly covid-19 related protocol the extension specialists should start reaching out to farmers immediately”, advised Vice-Chancellor.