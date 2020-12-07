Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has been ranked at 11th position in the ranking of agricultural universities and research institutes conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the year 2019. Whereas, Agriculture University Palampur ranked 14th.

The Nauni University has improved one position in this year’s rankings. Last year the university was ranked at 12th position in this list. Even in the top 11, there are three ICAR institutes, which takes UHF to 8th position in the state/central agricultural universities in the country, which is a remarkable achievement.

The list has been topped by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal followed by Panjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi at second and third position respectively.

The university has been making steady progress in these rankings which started in the year 2016 when the university was placed at 51st position, which it improved to 38 in 2017. Last year, UHF stood at 12 position in this ranking which it has further improved to 11th position in the latest ranking.

The ICAR ranking was initiated to improve the standard of higher agricultural education in the country. In all, 67 agricultural universities and ICAR institutes of the country featured in the ranking this year. The universities were judged on parameters like student and faculty profile, publications and citations, research, technologies commercialized, etc.

The University has performed well on various parameters including the performance of students in ICAR NET, JRF, SRF, other state and national level competitive examinations. The excellent placement of students in public and private enterprises, high-quality publications and projects, several technology transfer initiatives and product successes, and tie-ups have contributed to its success.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal congratulated the students, faculty and staff of the university on the achievement and lauded their efforts for the betterment of the university and the agriculture community.