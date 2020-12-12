Palampur: The problem of stray animals isn’t new in most of the cities of the state. Local administration claiming of taking some steps to overcome it, but all seems not sufficient as Palampur based Agriculture University has decided to form a task force to effectively deal with the problem of stray animals at its campus.

University Registrar Pankaj Sharma told that since the university campus is wide spread so miscreants push the stray animals in the boundary causing multiple problems.

“Many students have reported to the administration that their experimental farms have been grazed and damaged by such animals causing delay in their research work. Animals also damage farms, flower beds and create unhygienic conditions in the campus known for its greenery and cleanliness, Registrar stated and further added that hostile stray bulls also pose a risk to staff and residents at the campus.

Registrar informed that the university administration has alerted its security wing and has installed some security gadgets to record the movements of such miscreants which push stray animals in the campus. It has been decided to take strict action against such elements.

The University has also sought the cooperation of all concerned, especially the residents of surrounding areas to help the university in ending the stray cattle menace in and around the campus.

The registrar said that besides taking up the matter with the local administration, the task force on stray cattle will also take requisite action on the issue.