In a harrowing incident today, the dangers of rash driving and mindless overtaking were exemplified when a private bus attempted to overtake another private bus near Ratti in the Balh area of the Mandi district. Tragically, this reckless manoeuvre led to a collision with an oncoming truck, causing severe consequences.

The collision resulted in the injury of 20 passengers, some of whom sustained serious wounds. Swift action was taken as an ambulance and a team of police officers promptly arrived at the scene. The injured individuals were taken to Nerchowk Medical College for medical attention, where they are currently being treated.

Police have started an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. ASP Mandi, Amit Yadav, has confirmed the occurrence and is actively overseeing the inquiry. Preliminary findings indicate that both private buses were heading from Sunder Nagar towards Mandi, while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction towards Kalkhar. It was in the vicinity of Ratti that the three vehicles abruptly collided, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils associated with reckless driving practices, particularly mindless overtaking. Such actions not only endanger the lives of those involved but also pose a significant threat to other road users. The consequences of one impulsive decision can be devastating, leading to a multitude of injuries, property damage, and potential loss of life.