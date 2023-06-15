Chief Minister Appeals to Avoid Politicizing the Tragic Incident, Emphasizes Unity

Angry Villagers Stage Protest, Forcefully Enter the Police Station

Chamba: The shocking and brutal murder of a 21-year-old youth in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, has sent shockwaves throughout the nation. The incident has ignited a fierce debate on the rising crime rate in the region, with the state BJP demanding an NIA to investigate the heinous crime.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. They emphasized that this heinous murder, where the victim’s body was dismembered into eight pieces, packed in a sack, and buried in a drain, serves as a glaring example of the escalating crime in Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh.

In response to the growing political discourse surrounding the murder, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advised against giving the tragic case a political colour. He urged everyone to maintain unity and harmony and emphasized that such incidents should not be exploited for political or communal gains.

During an informal interaction with the media, the Chief Minister assured the victim’s family of the government’s unwavering support during this time of grief. He pledged that the law would take its course, promising stringent action against the culprits as per legal provisions.

The anger and outrage over the brutal murder have manifested in the form of a protest by local residents. On Thursday, enraged villagers took to the streets in Bhandal, Chamba, resulting in the closure of Saloni, Sanghani, Lachodi, and Kihar markets. The protesters forcefully entered the premises of the police station, prompting the deployment of additional police forces, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. Despite efforts to pacify the crowd, their demands for justice and punishment for the killers went unanswered.

It is worth noting that last week, a dismembered body of a youth was discovered discarded in a drain, stuffed inside a sack. The police have made an arrest in connection with the murder, but the community’s anger remains palpable as they seek justice for the victim.