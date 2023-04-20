In a recent development, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice M S Ramachandra Rao as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Rao, who is currently serving as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has had an illustrious career in the legal profession. He was born in Hyderabad in 1966 and completed his law degree from Osmania University in 1989. He was enrolled as an Advocate the same year and has extensive experience in Civil Law, Arbitration, Company Law, Administrative and Constitutional Law, Labour and Service Law.

Justice Rao was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012 and was made a permanent judge in 2013. He then served as a judge of the Telangana High Court, where he also held the position of Acting Chief Justice. He was later transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in October 2021.

Throughout his career, Justice Rao has earned a reputation as a fair and impartial judge who is committed to upholding the principles of justice and fairness. His appointment as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the state’s legal system.