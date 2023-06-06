In a startling development, the ongoing investigation into the fake degree scam centered around Manav Bharti Private University in Himachal Pradesh has revealed the significant role played by the university’s employees and officers. Forensic experts from the Shimla Forensic Lab in Junga have conducted a thorough examination, confirming the direct involvement of these individuals in the issuance of fraudulent degrees. This finding adds a new layer of complexity to the case, casting a shadow of doubt over the credibility and reputation of the university.

According to the forensic report, the signatures of the university’s own employees were identified and verified. The forthcoming charge sheet, expected to be filed in the Solan court later this month, is anticipated to expose the individuals responsible for perpetrating this widespread fraud.

The comprehensive forensic investigation has uncovered a decade-long timeline, indicating that the fraudulent activities began as early as 2010. The police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has unearthed evidence pointing towards agents working on behalf of the university, who facilitated the procurement of fake degrees. This illicit operation extended its reach to multiple states, with counterfeit credentials being sold in Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, and Bangalore.

Vast Network of Agents Implicated in Fraudulent Degree Sales

The fraudulent scheme operated on a systematic pattern, revealing a well-organized network of agents orchestrating the sale of fake degrees. These agents would commence their operations once the academic session concluded, engaging in cash transactions to facilitate the fraudulent transactions.

As per the records presented in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on February 26, 2022, Manav Bharti University had sold a staggering 36,024 fake degrees. However, it is worth noting that among the university’s total issuance of 41,470 degrees, 5,455 were confirmed to be genuine according to the records of the Himachal Pradesh Private Institutes Regulatory Commission.