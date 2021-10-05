Dharamshala: Congress leader and Sujanpur legislature Rajinder Rana has demanded to conduct the money trail in Fake Degree Scam from Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Levelling serious allegations, Rajinder Rana accused universities of transferring money – collected by selling fake degrees – to individuals accounts illegally.

Rana, while addressing Media here on Monday, demanded to hand over the probe into the fake degree scam to the ED and ascertain the money trail and also made the name of real beneficiaries’ public.

Sujanpur MLA also advised the BJP government to at least honour the advice of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar to expedite the probe and punish the culprits.

Congress leader also raised concern over the functioning of the University even after its involvement in fake degree scam.