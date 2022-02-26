Shimla: Solan based Manav Bharti University has issued 36,024 fake degrees so far.

Education Minister Govind Thakur, while responding on a matter raised under rule-62 by Congress legislature Rajender Rana on Friday, revealed that the investigation has found that the fraudulent University had sold 36,024 fake degrees.

“University has issued 41,470 degrees so far and from the record of Himachal Pradesh Private institutes regulatory commission 5,455 found genuine and therefore 36,024 degrees were fake,” Minister informed that house.

The minister revealed that three FIRs were registered against Manav Bharti University in March 2020 when the scam came to light.

Rajinder Rana had raised the issue of Manav Bharti University having sold fake degrees. Rana questioned how Manav Bharti University got approval to establish a university in the state despite the cabinet’s rejection twice in 2008 and later same cabinet approved the proposal.

However, the education minister blamed the previous state government for laxity and assured the house to take stringent action against culprits.