Shimla: A major relief to students of Manav Bharti university, the Governor has constituted a six-member committee to verify the degrees of students of the University and issue detailed mark sheets and migration certificates.

The committee will be headed by the Solan SP and Registrar, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni, Administrator, Manav Bharti University, Secretary, HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission and an officer of the rank of Additional SP nominated by the DGP would be other members of the committee.

Solan-based Manav Bharti University was embroiled in a fake degree scam. The Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the matter and all relevant papers like mark sheets, degrees, etc. have been seized by it.

The committee will receive records from the Special Investigation Team which will be examined by them and it will issue degrees and detailed mark sheets to students whose records would be found genuine.