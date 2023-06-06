Shimla City is gearing up for significant progress as the Smart City Mission enters a new phase. The Central Government has granted a one-year extension to the mission, ensuring the completion of major projects like the assembly flyover and parking facilities. The Smart City Management has received written confirmation of the extension. Initially scheduled for completion by June 2023, the new deadline of June 2024 has rekindled hopes for the successful achievement of the ambitious goals set under the Smart City Mission.

Shimla currently has projects worth approximately Rs 150 crore in progress, with construction activities still in their early stages. With the additional year granted under the mission, these projects now enjoy an extended timeline for completion. However, it’s worth noting that while the one-year extension allows the ongoing initiatives to continue, Shimla City will not receive additional budgetary allocations from the Center.

The Union Government has already allocated Rs 500 crore to Shimla, and the city awaits two instalments of Rs 98 crore. In total, the Smart City Mission aims to carry out projects worth Rs 750 crore in Shimla, with the state government contributing Rs 250 crore. With the majority of the budget already disbursed, the mission extension offers a valuable opportunity to bring all projects to fruition.

Currently, the tender process for the assembly flyover and the construction of a single-lane road is ongoing in Shimla, presenting an opportunity to initiate these vital projects. Additionally, work on the New Shimla Baragaon Road is still in its preliminary stages, while the construction of the bus stand parking area is yet to commence. Several other projects, such as the parking facilities at IGMC, Auckland, and Vikas Nagar, as well as the Jakhu Escalator and Lakkar Bazar Lift, remain incomplete. The one-year extension offers a reprieve, granting sufficient time to finalize these projects and fulfil the city’s aspirations.

Ajit Bhardwaj, General Manager of the Shimla Smart City Project, reassured stakeholders that dedicated efforts will be made to complete all proposed construction works by the new deadline of June 2024.

Mayor Surendra Chauhan of the Municipal Corporation welcomed the Union Government’s decision and showed confidence to complete all smart city projects by June of the following year. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of securing additional funds from the Center due to the increased GST rate and escalating construction material costs. The Municipal Corporation plans to submit a proposal through the government, requesting additional budgetary support to ensure the timely and successful completion of these transformative projects.