In an exciting announcement for cricket fans around the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed that the picturesque International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala will host five matches as part of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Among these matches, one of the most highly anticipated encounters will take place between arch-rivals India, New Zealand and Australia.

Dharamshala, known for its breathtaking backdrop of the majestic Himalayas, will be making its debut as a host venue for the Cricket World Cup. The inclusion of this stunning location adds a touch of grandeur and excitement to the tournament, as players and spectators alike will be treated to not only top-quality cricket but also a visually stunning setting.

The action at Dharamshala will kick off with a clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on October 7, marking the third match of the tournament. Cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling battle as these two teams aim to make their mark in the World Cup.

Next up, on October 10, England will take on Bangladesh, adding another exciting chapter to their cricketing rivalry. The match promises to be a spectacle of skill and strategy as both teams vie for victory.

On October 17, South Africa will face off against the Qualifier 1 team at Dharamshala, further raising the stakes in the tournament. The clash will provide an opportunity for teams to prove their mettle and secure a spot in the knockout stage.

However, it is the match between India and New Zealand on October 22 that holds special significance. The encounter between these two cricketing powerhouses is expected to be a high-octane affair, as both teams strive to dominate the proceedings and showcase their prowess on the field. Fans from both nations eagerly await this clash, as it adds another chapter to their fierce rivalry.

Dharamshala will wrap up its World Cup hosting duties with a thrilling match between New Zealand and Australia on October 28. As Trans-Tasman rivals, these two teams have a long history of intense battles, and this match promises to be no different. Expect a riveting contest as the players leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Aside from Dharamshala, the ICC World Cup 2023 will be held across nine other venues, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Warm-up matches preceding the tournament will also take place in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad from September 29 to October 3.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate the ICC World Cup 2023, and the inclusion of Dharamshala as a host venue adds a touch of magic to the tournament. With its stunning scenery and exciting lineup of matches, including the clash between India and New Zealand, Dharamshala promises to deliver an unforgettable cricketing experience for players and fans alike.