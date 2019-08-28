New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr. Rajeev Bindal called on Speaker, Lok Sabha Om Birla at New Delhi today, and discussed about establishing National e-Vidhan Academy at Tapovan premises of HP Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala.

Dr. Bindal also gave presentation on e-Vidhan in his chamber at Parliament House. Director (IT) to Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Dharmesh Sharma accompanied him during the meeting and presentation.

Om Birla appreciated the efforts made by the HP Vidhan Sabha in making it India’s first ever hi-tech paperless Assembly. He assured for considering on establishing National e-Vidhan Academy at Tapovan.

Dr. Rajeev Bindal also participated in the executive committee meeting of CPA (Common Wealth Parliamentary Association). He informed about the efforts made by Himachal Pradesh State in introducing e-Vidhan for smooth functioning of the Assembly. He said that he was keen to share the e-Vidhan model with other states also for uninterrupted functioning of other Assemblies and strengthening the democratic process in the country.