The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the schedule for the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The tournament, set to kick off on October 25, will witness a thrilling clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With India serving as the host nation, the excitement for the tournament has reached unprecedented levels. The event’s curtain-raiser will be a face-off between England and New Zealand, scheduled to take place on October 5. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, where each of the ten participating teams will compete against each other.

The clash between India and Pakistan holds significant importance, as it remains one of the fiercest rivalries in international cricket. Their last encounter during the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring spectacle, with India securing a commanding victory in Manchester. Fans can expect another electrifying battle when the two teams meet on October 15.

Apart from the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, other notable fixtures include Australia versus South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow, where Australia seeks redemption after a defeat in the previous edition. Moreover, England will lock horns with South Africa on October 21 in Mumbai, while Pakistan faces Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

The defending champions, Australia, will face their arch-rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad. This match will be particularly significant, as England had triumphed over India in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, and India will be eager for revenge.

The tournament’s group stage will conclude with an exciting match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12. The top four teams from the round-robin stage will progress to the knockout stage, with the first semi-final scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final set to take place the following day in Kolkata.

The grand finale will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, with November 20 designated as the reserve day. All three knockout fixtures will be day-night affairs, commencing at 14:00 local time, further adding to the spectacle.

The tournament will span across ten venues, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Warm-up matches preceding the World Cup will also be held in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad from September 29 to October 3.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the ICC World Cup 2023, with its compelling schedule and marquee clashes promising a cricketing extravaganza like no other.