Dharamshala – Cricket enthusiasts can now secure their seats for the much-anticipated Test match between India and England scheduled to take place in Dharamshala from March 7 to 11. The online ticket sales officially commenced today on the popular platform, Paytm.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has allocated nine stands with affordable ticket prices, catering to the diverse preferences of cricket aficionados. The pricing for these stands ranges from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500. The HPCA aims to ensure a widespread inclusion of spectators, with three stands offering tickets at Rs 1000, four stands at Rs 1200, and two stands at Rs 1500.

The HPCA Secretary, Avneesh Parmar, provided insights into the ticket pricing strategy, revealing that the lowest-priced ticket at Rs 1000 is inclusive for all five days of the Test match. Currently, tickets priced above Rs 1200 are available for purchase, with additional booking fees applicable.

Apart from the corporate box, the International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala boasts 14 stands with varying price points to accommodate different preferences. The ticket prices for these stands are set at Rs 1000, 1200, 1500, 2000, 2500, and 10,000. The Club Lodge in the Main Pavilion commands the highest ticket price at Rs 10,000, while the Pavilion Terrace is set at Rs 2500.

The detailed breakdown of the ticket prices, including booking fees, is as follows:

Sr No Stand Ticket Cost 1 Club Lodge 10,000 2 Pavilion Terrace 2500 3 North Pavilion Stand 2000 4 East Stand-3 1500 5 West Stand-1 1500 6 West Stand-2 1200 7 North 1 Stand 1200 8 North 2 Stand 1200 9 East Stand-2 1200 10 West Stand-3 1000 11 East Stand-1 1000 12 North West Stand 1000

The HPCA, under the guidance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meticulously determined the ticket prices to ensure accessibility for cricket fans throughout the five-day match. The pricing structure aims to encourage a significant turnout for the final encounter of the India-England Test series.