Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has embraced hybrid pitch technology at the renowned International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionize the playing surface, bowlers’ run-up areas, and practice zones within the stadium premises.

The adoption of this special hybrid pitch technology marks a significant stride forward in cricket infrastructure. By incorporating synthetic fibers into the natural grass, the longevity of the playing surface is greatly extended, ensuring field for extended periods.

Avneesh Parmar, Secretary of HPCA, highlighted the association’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in cricket infrastructure. He emphasized that the installation of the advanced sub-air system in 2022 laid the groundwork for further innovations, culminating in the integration of hybrid pitch technology.

The efficacy of the new technology was tested across the stadium, including practice pitches within the nets and four primary wickets, as well as peripheral areas of the field. The successful implementation of this pioneering technology sets a precedent for other cricketing venues across the state, heralding a new era of sustainable and resilient playing surfaces.

Hybrid pitch technology not only fortifies the sand surface beneath but also ensures the preservation of natural grass, mitigating the risks associated with continuous play. Looking ahead, the integration of hybrid pitch technology is poised to redefine the landscape of cricketing infrastructure, enhancing the overall playing experience while upholding environmental sustainability.