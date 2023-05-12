The excitement among cricket fans ahead of the two IPL matches on May 17th and 19th at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala turned into disappointment for many youths who were hoping to snag cheap tickets. As soon as the offline ticket sales began on Friday, crowds of young fans gathered at the counters set up outside the stadium. However, many were dismayed to find that they could not get tickets for less than Rs.1000. In response, the youth raised slogans against the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) for not providing affordable tickets.

The police team reached the spot to pacify the youth as they grew increasingly frustrated with the situation. While online tickets were being sold for Rs.750, offline ticket sales began at Rs.1,250, causing anger among the youth who had flocked to the counters in search of cheaper tickets.

Preparations for the IPL matches at the Dharamshala Stadium are in full swing, with sound systems being arranged and hoardings displaying different stands of the stadium being installed. HPCA director Sanjay Sharma confirmed that the counter for offline tickets has started, but he did not comment on the allegations of high prices.

Given the enthusiasm among the youth for the matches being held after almost a decade, the capacity of the stadium is likely to be strained by the high demand for tickets. While the youth may have been disappointed this time, hopefully, the HPCA will take their concerns into consideration and make provisions for affordable tickets in the future.