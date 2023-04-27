The Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, located in a region prone to frequent rains, has installed an advanced sub-air system to ensure that matches are not delayed due to wet grounds. The new system, which includes perforated pipes throughout the outfield and uses air pressure to drain water from the roots of the grass, can dry the field within 20 minutes after rainfall.

The installation of the advanced sub-air system was deemed necessary after several matches, including IPL matches, were cancelled due to rain delays in the past. With the new system in place, the stadium is now better equipped to handle the unpredictable weather conditions in the region.

The HPCA Secretary, Avneesh Parmar, has confirmed that the system has already undergone trials during rainfall and has proven to be highly effective. The sub-air system works by allowing water to flow out through small holes in the perforated pipes and using air pressure to draw out stagnant water from the roots of the grass.

The Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, which is situated in the beautiful Kangra Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is a popular venue for international and domestic cricket matches. The stadium is known for its picturesque setting and has hosted several high-profile matches, including IPL matches, in the past. IPL matches are scheduled to be held at the International Cricket Stadium Dharamshala on May 17th and 19th. Online ticket booking has already started for the matches.

With the new advanced sub-air system in place, cricket fans can look forward to uninterrupted play at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, even during the rainy season.