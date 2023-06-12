In anticipation of the upcoming apple season in Himachal Pradesh, the state’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has made a firm commitment to improving road conditions. Acknowledging the persistent challenges faced by orchardists due to dilapidated roads, Minister Singh recently presided over a review meeting with PWD officials and other relevant departments. This proactive initiative aims to alleviate transportation hardships and bolster the thriving apple industry in the region.

Recognizing the significance of well-maintained roads in facilitating seamless transportation, the Minister emphasized the urgent need to upgrade key road networks. He identified 14 critical roads under the Shimla Circle that require immediate attention and announced an allocated budget of approximately Rs. 3.50 crore for their restoration and maintenance. Furthermore, Minister Singh assured stakeholders that additional funds, if required, would be requested from the Chief Minister’s office to ensure uninterrupted progress.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the pressing requirements for the apple season, including the procurement of JCB machines at the division level to expedite road repairs. Specific attention was drawn to vital apple-growing regions such as Kotkhai, Chopal, Kotgarh, and Kumarsain, where roads urgently need repairs. Encouragingly, it was reported that the APMC has released funds amounting to Rs. 3.48 crore for widening the road leading to Parala Market Yard, with significant progress already achieved.

Improving road infrastructure is not limited to widening roads alone; Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the need for sufficient parking spaces and heightened safety measures. The meeting discussed the installation of signage in accident-prone areas and black spots to mitigate potential risks and ensure safe transportation. Furthermore, plans were unveiled for the establishment of a control room in Theog, along with sub-control rooms and checkpoints at various locations, to effectively manage and monitor vehicular movement during the Apple season.

Underlining the importance of collaborative efforts, Minister Singh emphasized the coordination between the PWD and the Rural Development Department. The objective is to jointly refurbish and maintain Panchayat and village-level link roads through the diligent involvement of Block Development Officers. This partnership aims to optimize resources and deliver comprehensive improvements across all road networks.

During the review meeting, the Finance Department affirmed its unwavering commitment to providing expedited support to ensure the successful implementation of PWD initiatives. The Superintendent of Police also stressed the significance of collaborative efforts in enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

The proactive commitment by the Himachal PWD Minister to upgrade road infrastructure ahead of the apple season has instilled optimism among apple growers. Improved road conditions will alleviate transportation challenges, reducing costs and ensuring a smoother journey for farmers to market their produce.