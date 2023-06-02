In a bid to enhance connectivity and improve the lives of residents, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that surveys will be conducted for the construction of the Kotkhai-Hatkoti tunnel beneath Kharapatthar and the Dodra-Kwar tunnel. These infrastructure projects are expected to significantly benefit the people residing in these areas.

During his first visit to Rohru after assuming office, CM Sukhu expressed his commitment to connecting Kwar with Uttarakhand, demonstrating the government’s focus on improving regional connectivity.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized that the exploitation of apple orchardists by middlemen would not be tolerated. To support apple growers, the current budget has allocated Rs. 100 crore for the establishment of ten Cold Atmosphere (CA) stores in the state. The tendering process is already underway, and measures are being taken to ensure fair prices for rotten apples, benefiting the growers.

CM Sukhu also highlighted the government’s dedication to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State. To achieve the goal of a Green and Clean State by March 2026, the government will provide a 50% subsidy to the youth for the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis. This initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and reduce carbon emissions in the state.