The recent decision by the Union Government to reduce the import duty on Washington Apple from 70 percent to 50 percent has sparked disappointment and concern among apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. The orchardists have long been advocating for an increase in import duties on all types of foreign apples, aiming for a rate of 100 percent, to safeguard their interests and promote the local economy.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued a statement expressing his strong objections to the reduction in import duty specifically on Washington Apple. He highlighted that this decision goes against the interests of apple growers and has a detrimental impact on both their individual livelihoods and the overall economy of the state.

CM Sukhu vowed to take up the matter with the Union Government and urged them to reconsider their decision. He emphasized the importance of increasing the import duty on all foreign apples to 100 percent, in order to protect the interests of apple growers and support the state’s economy. The Chief Minister called for a thorough review of the decision, taking into account the concerns and demands of the local apple growers.

During the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made promises to increase the import duty on foreign apples and introduce a 5 percent apple concentrate blend in all types of cold drinks. However, the recent decision to reduce the import duty on Washington Apple contradicts those commitments. This move is expected to lead to a decrease in demand for Himachal apples in the international market, directly impacting the livelihoods of the growers.

The apple industry holds significant importance in Himachal Pradesh’s economy, with apple cultivation being a major source of income for a large number of farmers. The reduction in import duty poses a significant threat to the local growers, who heavily rely on a thriving market for their produce. CM Sukhu’s appeal to the Central Government to reconsider the decision and prioritize the interests of the apple growers reflects the concerns and anxieties of the entire state.

The apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are eagerly awaiting a positive response from the Central Government regarding the import duty issue. They hope that the government will take swift action to address their concerns, provide the necessary support to the local apple industry, and protect the livelihoods of the orchardists in the state.