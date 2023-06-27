PM Modi Stresses the Dangers of Appeasement Politics, Highlights BJP’s Inclusive Approach

PM Modi Addresses Concerns on UCC and Triple Talaq, Urges Muslims to Identify Misleading Political Parties

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public remarks regarding the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), emphasizing the importance of unity and equal treatment under the law. Addressing BJP’s booth workers in a virtual event from Bhopal, the prime minister launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, dismissing them as a coalition of scamsters.

Highlighting the issue of UCC, PM Modi questioned the practicality of running a nation with different laws for different sections of society. He stated, “If one family cannot function under two laws, how can a nation?” The prime minister emphasized the need for equality and urged the nation to embrace the principles of a UCC, stating that the Constitution guarantees equal rights for all citizens.

Responding to concerns raised by women BJP workers about UCC, triple talaq, and misgivings among Muslims, PM Modi questioned the essentiality of triple talaq in Islam. He cited examples of Muslim-majority nations like Egypt, Bangladesh, Jordan, Indonesia, and Pakistan where the practice is not followed. The prime minister expressed his commitment to protect the rights of Muslim daughters and sisters and urged India’s Muslim community to be wary of political parties that exploit them for vote bank politics.

यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड के नाम पर आजकल मुस्लिमों को भड़काया जा रहा है, लेकिन हमें यह याद रखना है… pic.twitter.com/Zj4uUtDxSB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2023

The prime minister also highlighted the issue of appeasement politics, stating that it has left several nomadic, backward, and Scheduled Castes behind in the race for development. He mentioned the plight of lagging castes in various states, including Telangana, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi’s address resonated with BJP workers in Himachal Pradesh. As part of the “Mera Booth Sabse Shakti” program, LED screens were installed at 7781 booths across the state, enabling party workers in Shimla and other regions to listen to the prime minister’s speech virtually.

PM Modi called upon the people to vote for the BJP if they seek to protect the interests of their sons and daughters. He contrasted this with voting for opposition parties, which, according to him, would further the interests of dynasts and their descendants.