Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has taken a significant step towards empowering the youth of Himachal Pradesh by signing 10 new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various Sector Skill Councils (SSCs). In a move to create better academic avenues, these partnerships were forged to facilitate skill development programs and provide unique opportunities for learning from leading institutions in respective fields.

The MoUs were formally signed between Jatin Lal, Managing Director of HPKVN, and representatives from 10 different SSCs. With the government’s unwavering emphasis on skill training, these collaborations aim to foster a conducive environment for skill development by leveraging the expertise of educational institutions, industry professionals, and government bodies.

The collective effort will make over 4000 seats available for aspiring individuals looking to enhance their skill sets through these specialized courses. Valued at approximately Rs. 15 crore, all the training programs will be sponsored by HPKVN, eliminating any financial burden on the candidates.

Among the 10 SSCs, the Automotive Skills Development Council will offer training in three job roles: Four-Wheeler Service Technician, Automotive Sales Consultant, and Two-Wheeler Service Technician. Meanwhile, the Handicraft & Carpet SSC will provide five diverse training programs, including CAD Designer for Carpets, Wooden Toy Maker-Artisan, Upcycling Scraps and E-Waste Artisan, Traditional Soft Toy Maker, and Ceramics Preparation Artisan.

In the Media Sector Skill Council, candidates can explore opportunities in four job roles: Animator, Graphic Designer, Editor, and Sound Editor. The MSME Technology Centre will provide skill training in CNC Programming Lathe and PLC Programming and Microcontroller Programming.

For those interested in agriculture, the Agriculture SSC offers four different training programs, including Horticulturist, Dairy Farmer Supervisor, Aquaculture Worker, and Floriculturist. The Logistic SSC presents three training programs: Courier Associate Operations, Land Transportation Executive, and Warehouse Executive.

The Gem & Jewel SSC focuses on training individuals in Jewellery Designer, Jewellery Retail Sales Associate, Stone Fixer – Imitation Jewellery, Jewellery Appraiser and Valuer, and Jewellery Frame and Component Maker. Meanwhile, the Sports SSC offers four job roles: Fitness Trainer, Life Guard Open Water, Self Defence Assistant, and Self Defence Trainer.

Capital Goods SSC specializes in Stud Welding Operator, Lab Technician-Metal Testing, and Technician Instrumentation. Lastly, the Furniture & Fittings SSC provides training in the job role of Assistant Carpenter Wooden Furniture.

The HPKVN’s efforts to forge partnerships with various SSCs demonstrate the government’s commitment to equipping the youth with the necessary skills for a thriving future. These initiatives are set to create a talent pool in Himachal Pradesh and drive economic growth by nurturing a skilled workforce.