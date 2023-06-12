Shimla – The apple season in Shimla kicked off with a significant shift in the local market. In a noteworthy development, the Bhattakufar fruit market witnessed the introduction of a new method for selling apples, as the Red June variety made its debut. For the first time, apples were sold and auctioned on a per-kilogram basis, marking a notable departure from the traditional system.

Following government directives aimed at promoting transparency and fairness, the apples were carefully weighed and offered for sale at a fixed rate of Rs 45 per kilogram. This change has garnered enthusiasm among auctioneers and buyers who eagerly participated in the kilogram-based auction. The initial response was encouraging, with a 20-kilogram box fetching Rs 900.

An Apple grower from Kumarsain arrived with 29 boxes of Red June apples, each box weighing between 18 and 21 kilograms. The auction commenced with a minimum bid of Rs 30 and concluded with the BFC firm securing the purchase at Rs 45 per kilogram.

Known for its early arrival in the market and pleasant tangy flavour, the Red June apple is predominantly found in the lower hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh. The transition to a per kilogram basis for apple sales marks a significant step forward for the Shimla apple market, as it ensures transparency and equitable pricing for both buyers and sellers. This move is expected to bring positive changes to the apple trade in the region, fostering a fair and efficient marketplace that benefits all stakeholders involved.