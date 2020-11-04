Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri have embroiled in a slugfest claiming ownership of proposed Bulk Drug Park to come up in the state.

Thakur while dedicating developmental projects worth Rs 71.16 Crore for Haroli Vidhan Sabha in Una district on Tuesday stated that his government was endeavoring to get one Bulk drug Parks sanctioned for the state as the Central Government has decided to set up three Bulk Drug Parks in the country.

The state government has decided to set up the Bulk Drug Park in Haroli, which would ensure investment of over Rs 10,000 Crore, besides providing employment and self employment avenues to thousands of youth of the state, he added.

He maintained that Agnihotri was even opposing this Drug Park, whereas he should have welcomed and supported the same.

While reacting to Chief Minister’s statement, Agnihotri who is also the Member of Legislative Assembly of Haroli said that Thakur during his tour to Haroli, stoked claim about the Bulk Drug Park, however the Chief Minister should cross check the news published in the news papers on April 30, 2016.

At that time Virbhadra Singh was the then Chief Minister and the then Union Minister Ananth Kumar had announced Bulk Pharma Drug Park, while dedicating the Tool Room at Baddi.

“I want to remind you that in the capacity of the then Industries Minister, I had not only demanded but also lobbied for the same,” said he.

The government runs in continuity, the thought we have envisioned should be carried forward, he said.

Agnihotri said that he did not require Chief Minister’s advice, as he believes in politics of development and welfare which he would continue to do so.

“Congress is capable of development and welfare of Haroli and the public is well aware of it. We would construct the Bulk Drug Park at Haroli. Chief Minister should instead focus on the construction of Airport at Mandi which is still on papers,” he said.