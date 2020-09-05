New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman released the State rankings for the implementation of ‘Ease of Doing Business Reforms Action Plan’ for the year 2019 brought out by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, at New Delhi today.

Himachal Pradesh has registered a quantum leap of nine positions by securing 7th position amongst all States/ Union Territories in the country from previous year ranking.

Expressing happiness over this remarkable achievement of the State, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that this was possible due to reforms brought by the State Government such as according online approval for Section 118 cases, reforms in labour laws, strengthening the single window system, effective use of CM Helpline 1100, easy availability of land for potential entrepreneurs etc.

Jai Ram Thakur said that industrialists are willing to invest in the State were being provided all approvals at the earliest without any hindrance.

Chief Minister congratulated all officers of the line departments for making it possible for the State and hoped that now the State would make more efforts in this direction in future to be amongst top three ranking States in the next assessment.

Jai Ram Thakur said that with this achievement Himachal can make its claim of getting the Bulk Drug Park for the State more strongly with Government of India

Industries Minister Bikram Singh said that, due to implementation of Ease of Doing Business in Himachal Pradesh, there was reduction of footfall in the Government Offices, besides making the system more transparent and saved the time and money of the Investors by making the entire system online right from application submission to downloading of the final approval.

