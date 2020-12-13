BJP Chief JP Nadda has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Sharing the information on Twitter in Hindi, the BJP senior leader, Nadda said that he had isolated himself at home.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020



It was after experiencing some initial symptoms he got himself tested for Covid-19, he stated, adding that his health was otherwise fine.

He urged those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Nadda (59) had been a Union Health Minister in the first Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and had also remained cabinet minister twice in Himachal government during previous BJP government in the state.