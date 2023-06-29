Committee to Remove Obstacles and Improve Traffic Flow in Shimla; Improved Parking Facilities and Ropeway Project to Aid Traffic Relief in Shimla

In an effort to ease the growing traffic congestion in Shimla, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh conducted a thorough inspection of the city’s circular road. The objective of the inspection was to identify obstacles causing traffic jams and devise a comprehensive plan to address the issue. The minister emphasized the significance of ensuring smooth traffic flow in Shimla, which serves as the political, administrative, and tourism capital of the state.

Accompanied by MLA Shimla Urban Harish Janartha, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi, and other officials, Minister Singh traversed the circular road, passing through key areas such as Sanjauli Chowk, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Lakkar Bazar, Victory Tunnel, and Chhota Shimla. The inspection aimed to identify specific locations prone to traffic congestion during peak hours, where land acquisition and road widening measures will be pursued.

To effectively execute the plan, a dedicated committee will be formed, comprising relevant stakeholders, which will prepare a detailed action plan. Furthermore, the committee will engage in discussions with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure a coordinated and efficient implementation process.

Minister Singh also highlighted the need to address the long-standing issue of parking facilities in Shimla. Efforts will be made to bring the proposed parking construction on the Ring Road, which has remained stagnant for the past five years, to fruition. This development aims to provide adequate parking options for the influx of tourists visiting Shimla.

Looking ahead, Minister Singh expressed optimism regarding the upcoming ropeway project in Shimla, supported by the World Bank with an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore. The ropeway system is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the city, providing relief in the near future. This initiative signifies the beginning of a comprehensive approach to reduce traffic jams, starting with the circular road, with plans to extend similar efforts to other critical routes in due course.