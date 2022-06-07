Manali: Rave party was busted in Lahaul and Spiti in which drugs was being served, days after two rave parties were busted in the Kullu district.

According to reports, a police team was patrolling near Jispa and upon hearing loud sounds, the police team went towards the Jispa river and saw that several people were partying. They also tried to flee the spot upon seeing the police.

Police checked the people who were partying there and recovered 29.75 grams charas, and 1.99 gram MDMA from two people from Orissa.

The accused have been identified as Ayushman, resident of Cuttack, Orissa and Aditya Narayan Padi, resident of Khandagiri Orissa.

Police also booked the owner of Jispa Valley camp Tanjin Nigsal for playing loud music during the night under the Himachal Pradesh Instruments (Control of Noises) act 1969.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul and Spiti Manav Verma confirmed the report and said a case under the NDPS act has been registered against the account. He said that further investigation is going on.