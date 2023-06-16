Himachal Pradesh is poised to transform into a thriving hub for the semiconductor industry. Recognizing the immense potential and opportunities in the field of Information Technology (IT), the state government is actively supporting and facilitating the development of the semiconductor industry with a strategic vision.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh is fostering collaboration and partnerships among stakeholders to leverage their expertise and resources. The government has established the Chief Minister Council for Digital Governance, a dedicated body with a mandate to attract IT investments and promote digital initiatives in the state.

In a recent statement, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the government’s commitment to the semiconductor industry’s growth. He emphasized the forthcoming formation of a committee to frame a comprehensive vision, policy, and strategy exclusively tailored for Himachal Pradesh. This committee will work closely with renowned organizations such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), and other relevant entities at the national and international levels.

To nurture a skilled workforce, the state government plans to establish exchange programs with top-tier academic institutions. This initiative will provide aspiring students from Himachal Pradesh with valuable training and exposure to the semiconductor industry. Additionally, the government aims to tap into the knowledge and expertise of Himachal residents residing in other states or abroad, who are working or have specialized experience in the semiconductor industry.

While focusing on manufacturing sensors, semiconductor packaging, and design, Himachal Pradesh also intends to explore digital technologies and services that can complement the semiconductor industry. By collaborating with prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the state’s technical institutions will enhance their technical knowledge through various schemes offered by the Government of India.

Dr. Abhishek Jain, Secretary of Information Technology, emphasized the comprehensive approach being taken to foster the semiconductor industry in Himachal Pradesh. Aspects such as research, laboratories, research and development (R&D), and collaborations with public and private institutions are being carefully considered. In pursuit of these goals, a recent meeting was held with senior officials from IIT Delhi, IIT Ropar, Tata Electronics, and Silicon Power Corporation USA, laying the foundation for further dialogue and collaborative actions.

Himachal Pradesh’s ambitious plans to become a thriving hub for the semiconductor industry demonstrate its commitment to technological advancement and economic growth. By leveraging its unique strengths and establishing strategic partnerships, the state is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s semiconductor landscape. With a collaborative and forward-thinking approach, Himachal Pradesh is set to unlock new opportunities and create a conducive ecosystem for the growth and development of the semiconductor industry in the region.