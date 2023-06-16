In a significant achievement, Bilaspur has emerged as the pioneer district in Himachal Pradesh by completing the 100% linking of registered digital ration card beneficiaries with Aadhaar. The Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, announced on Friday that a staggering 4,30,918 beneficiaries in the district have been seamlessly connected with Aadhaar.

This remarkable feat was accomplished in compliance with the directives from both the central and state governments, mandating the linking of Aadhaar cards with ration cards by June 15, 2023. Under the guidance of these governmental orders, Bilaspur took proactive steps to ensure a smooth and efficient linkage process.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement, Deputy Commissioner Sadiq emphasized that the integration of Aadhaar has now become a prerequisite for obtaining new ration cards. This move aims to streamline the distribution of essential food supplies and enhance the efficiency of the public distribution system.

Linking ration cards with Aadhaar carries several benefits for both the government and beneficiaries. It helps eliminate duplicate or fake ration cards, ensuring that the subsidies and welfare schemes reach the intended individuals. The unique identification provided by Aadhaar enables accurate targeting of beneficiaries, reduces leakages, and promotes transparency in the distribution process.

Research on the importance of linking ration cards with Aadhaar reveals that this initiative has led to significant improvements in the efficiency of welfare programs. By digitally connecting ration cards to Aadhaar, the government can identify and eliminate ineligible beneficiaries, preventing the misappropriation of resources and reducing the burden on the exchequer.

Furthermore, Aadhaar linkage facilitates the direct transfer of subsidies and benefits to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. This digitized system not only enhances convenience but also minimizes the scope for corruption and ensures that the assistance reaches the intended recipients promptly.

The successful completion of 100% Aadhaar seeding of ration cards in Bilaspur sets a commendable example for other districts in Himachal Pradesh and beyond. It demonstrates the district’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient governance and reinforces the government’s vision of inclusive development.

With Bilaspur leading the way, it is expected that other districts in Himachal Pradesh will strive to replicate this achievement, fostering greater transparency, and enhancing the effectiveness of welfare programs. The linkage of ration cards with Aadhaar stands as a testament to the government’s efforts to empower citizens and create a robust and accountable public distribution system.