In a heart-wrenching incident, three lives were lost and two individuals sustained injuries in a devastating road accident that took place in Rohru, Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. The incident unfolded when a car from Rampur, near the Rohru border, spiralled out of control and plunged into the Pabbar River. The ill-fated vehicle was carrying five young passengers who were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony in Chirgaon.

The impact of the accident was immediate and severe, resulting in the tragic deaths of three occupants at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Shrey Negi (18), son of Lekhraj Negi from Karali village in Rampur, Rishabh (18), son of Roop Lal from Kol village in Rampur, and Jaiveer (20), son of Mani Lal from Barsheel village. Alongside the loss of lives, Karun Chauhan (20), of Gopalpur, and the car’s driver, Raman (22), sustained injuries and have been swiftly taken to Rohru Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

News of the accident has left the local community in shock and mourning as they grapple with the magnitude of the tragedy. This harrowing incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of adhering to traffic regulations and exercising utmost caution while on the roads.